FORECAST: Cold front brings scattered showers and cooler air this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds increase overnight

Scattered showers with a cold front on Tuesday

Fall-like rest of the week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will move in tonight as unsettled weather arrives with a cold front. Most of the overnight hours look dry, but our shower chance will increase heading into Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the 60s tonight.

Scattered showers will move in by mid-morning on Tuesday, bringing us light rain for some areas and falling temperatures by evening. Highs will be in the 70s during the afternoon on Tuesday. Showers and clouds will depart Tuesday night, leaving us with temperatures in the 50s by Wednesday morning behind the cold front.

Some patchy fog is possible early Wednesday depending on winds and how quickly the clouds depart. A few morning clouds and some fog will be replaced by wall-to-wall sunshine Wednesday afternoon. Cooler air in place will mean temperatures only topping out in the 70s.

Sunshine and cool air will rule the rest of the week as high pressure settles in over the region. This means lows will be in the 40s for many rural and suburban areas heading into Thursday morning and beyond. Slightly warmer air and a small shower chance ahead of a cold front will arrive by the weekend.

