FORECAST: Warmest afternoon of the week

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny & warm today
  • Front brings scattered showers, cooler temperatures Tuesday
  • Fall-like weather lasts through workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Quite warm this afternoon with highs well into the 80s. Expect more of a partly cloudy sky to take over as well with a front approaching from the northwest. Clouds continue to increase and thicken tonight as our next cold front gets closer. Spotty shower chances increase early tomorrow morning as temperatures fall into the 60s.

Tuesday will be a cloudy day with off and on showers possible. Highs will be reach near or just after lunch with mid-afternoon hours allowing for falling temperatures into the late afternoon window. Rain pushes east during the evening, allowing us to dry out and skies to clear overnight. Temperatures cool quite a bit behind the front. Expect lows in the 50s by Wednesday morning.

We’ll keep highs in the 70s and humidity low through the end of the workweek.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

