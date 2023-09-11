How the Army keeps its soldiers in shape

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It takes a lot of work to be in the Army. That includes staying physically fit.

The Army introduced a new test over the last few years to make sure our troops are ready for combat.

The Army Combat Fitness Test has six grueling events.

It’s scaled differently depending on your age and gender with a maximum of 100 possible points for each exercise.

The folks at the 83rd United States Army Reserve Readiness Training Center invited WAVE′s Josh Ninke out to give it a try.

First up is the deadlift. You only have to do three reps, but you can pick a weight as heavy as 340.

Josh opted for a little less and went for 220.

“Really testing the ability of a soldier, their anaerobic fitness and their ability to do stop and go workouts,” said Master Sergeant Kelvin Fortunato.

The next part of the stop-and-go workout is the hand-release pushup.

It might not sound like taking your hands off the ground makes these harder, but it really does.

Then you get to do a plank.

How do you think he did?

Josh started shaking after about a minute but still managed to hold it for 2 minutes, 15 seconds.

It was a cakewalk for Major Gerald Eady. He earned a near-perfect score when he took his test.

“I take fitness very very seriously. I train a lot for this. I do the actual events in the gym,” said Maj. Eady.

That includes throwing a 10-pound medicine ball backward as far as you can.

The one thing Josh didn’t have time to do was the sprint/drag/carry. It’s exactly what it sounds like, a sprint, followed by dragging weights, and ends with carrying kettlebells.

The final thing you get to do is the 2-mile run.

Josh finished in 16 minutes, 23 seconds.

That helped him get a passing score, but he won’t be enlisting anytime soon.

This test is a good reminder of the standard that our troops, our neighbors here in WAVE Country, have to aspire to while serving.

