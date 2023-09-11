Contact Troubleshooters
ISP: Pickup truck losing its wheel leads to deadly crash in Indiana

The wheel struck the upper windshield / roof area the vehicle, causing the roof and windshield to collapse.(Indiana State Police)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - A pickup truck losing its wheel led to a deadly crash in Indiana Monday morning.

It happened around 7:47 a.m. on I-70 near the 77-mile marker.

Police said a caller reported a pickup truck was headed east when one of the wheels came off. The wheel bounced over the median wall, went into the westbound lanes and hit the windshield of a car headed west.

The tire caused the roof and windshield of the car to collapse.

ISP said the car went off the road, into a ditch and through a fence.

Officers arrived and found the car on its side at Corrill Street and Wyoming Street, north of I-70.

The woman driving the car received medical aid from paramedics but died before she could be taken to the hospital.

Troopers were able to find the driver and pick-up truck on the eastbound side, who had lost the wheel.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

