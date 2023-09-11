Contact Troubleshooters
Jeffersontown Fire and Police honor first responders killed on 9/11

By Sean Baute
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersontown city leaders joined together at the First Responders Remembrance Plaza in the heart of the city Monday for a ceremony to remember those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

Dozens of community members gathered to take part as well. For siblings Alice, Charles and Dorothy Ruckriegel, the ceremony means a lot. They grew up in a family of first responders. Their grandfather was the Jeffersontown fire chief, and their father was the Jeffersontown fire chief.

Their brother, Tom Ruckriegel, died earlier this year after 60 years with the department. Tom started as a junior firefighter at the age of 14 before eventually serving as board chair for the department decades later. He never got over 9/11 his siblings said and he loved the memorial they’d constructed at Jeffersontown Fire Station No. 1 to honor the lives lost.

”He loved the fire department,” said Dorothy Walker (nee Ruckriegel). “We all grew up in it and Tom would be very very proud and he’d yell at me for crying.”

Tom’s got his own memorial now inside the fire station next door to the first responders memorial that he loved so much.

His siblings said they’ll come back to the memorial each year on 9/11 as long as they can.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

