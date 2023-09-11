Contact Troubleshooters
Man dead after hit-and-run in Shively

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Shively Sunday evening, according to the Shively Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a crash where a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Crums Lane around 8:53 p.m., according to a release.

When officers arrived, they learned that the vehicle left after hitting the man. Officials said the man, who is in his early 20s, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181, or the anonymous tip line at 502-930-2SPD.

