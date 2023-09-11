Man dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man killed after being shot multiple times in the Russell neighborhood on Sunday has been released.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Kaynell Payne, 58, of Louisville.

Louisville Metro police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers arrived at the intersection of Cedar Street and South 29th Street around 9:15 a.m. and found the victim, Payne, with gunshot wounds.

Police said Payne died before they could take him to the hospital.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no known suspects at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

