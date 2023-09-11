Contact Troubleshooters
New details in string of Frankfort robberies

MGN police lights
MGN police lights(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know the name of the man accused of going on a robbery spree in Frankfort.

Frankfort police say Maurice Curry Jr. began his spree Saturday morning at the Marathon station on East Main Street.

Police say he threatened the Marathon’s clerk with a stun gun, punched her in the face, put his foot on her neck and continued hitting her.

We’re told he got away with cash and then went to the Shell station on Versailles Road, where he threatened the clerk with a gun and took off with cash.

He then went to the Walgreens down the road, where he showed a gun and took cash. The manager was able to take pictures of his car.

Police caught up with Curry on Sunday. He tried to drive away but crashed on US 127, just south of US 60. After a short foot chase, authorities were able to take Curry into custody.

He was taken to the hospital, where police say he also assaulted a nurse.

Curry is facing a list of charges, including robbery and assault.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

