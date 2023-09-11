Restaurant donates dinner proceeds to Louisville Metro Police Foundation on 9/11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville restaurant is raising money for the Louisville Metro Police Foundation.

On Monday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., a portion of Lee Moo sales will be donated to the foundation.

Le Moo, located on Lexington Road, works with non-profits and other causes each Sunday and Monday. When they started planning this event, the foundation picked 9/11.

“9/11 is such a horrific situation that happened in our country when it happened,” Louisville Metro Police Foundation Board member Steve Bass said. “We thought what a better time to do this with respect to the police officers and first responders.”

The role of the foundation is to support LMPD, but they are not affiliated with the Louisville Metro or its officers.

Lee Moo will donate 10% of its proceeds from Monday to the foundation. The money will be used for equipment, fund programs, and help LMPD officers’ families.

“Louisville Metro Police Department protects all of our citizens,” Marketing Director of Belle Noble Jamie Esterly said. “We want to make sure we give back to them, being involved in the community as we are.”

