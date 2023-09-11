Contact Troubleshooters
Sacrifices remembered 22 years after 9/11

Twin Towers in New York
Twin Towers in New York(Library of Congress)
By David Mattingly
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mournful whine of bagpipes and flags fluttering in the gentle September breeze, stirred decades of emotion at 9/11 ceremonies.

Memories of shock, confusion and fear during the early hours of the 9/11 attacks live on 22 years later.

”Everybody left to go home to figure out what was going on because there were other attacks and so forth that we were worried about,” David Blankenbeker said. “It was a crazy day.”

“I’m also reminded each and every day when I see a firetruck or ambulance going by,” Pam Hunter said.

The 9/11 attacks took the lives of more than 2,900 people. That includes 400 first responders. Hundreds more would die in the years following related to illnesses.

Their sacrifice was remembered Monday in ceremonies on both sides of the Ohio.

But beyond the public events, there is concern that the nation’s vow to “never forget” may be challenged in the years ahead.

”I mean, there’s a lot of young adults right now that are, they don’t know,” David Benson said. “They didn’t learn that. They weren’t born yet.”

That goes for the latest generation first responders as well.

Louisville Fire recruits, some too young to remember firsthand, were front and center, standing silently Monday as the department’s flag was lowered to half-staff.

”Unfortunately, it’s something that we have to remind them of,” Louisville Fire Chief Brian O’Neill said. “And what’s expected of them, that type of lifestyle they’re getting into, when they swear that oath, what it really means.”

There are also parents who want their children to know the sacrifices and bravery of 9/11 are more than a lesson in a history book.

Chelsea Mix was just 8 years old when it happened.

She said she is committed to teaching her own young children.

”Celebrate the memorial of it, just to keep the memory alive,” Mix said. “Our kids are going to forget it, and that’s what I’m worried about most.”

