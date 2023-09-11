Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say

Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway. (SOURCE: WWBT)
By Samantha McGranahan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Cars in Virginia got a welcome paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.

The Henrico Police Department responded to the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Waller Road for the report of a paint spill on Monday around 10:45 a.m.

Officials said no one was injured.

However, several vehicles and a large span of the roadway along Staples Mill Road have been covered in water-soluble.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is on scene assisting with scene-up.

Drivers were asked to avoid the intersection of Staples Mill and Waller roads while they were closed for clean up.

According to authorities, the truck driver hauling the paint has been charged with failure to secure a load.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on the Gene Snyder near Beulah Church Rd.
Coroner identifies man who died in wrong-way crash on Gene Snyder
Crime Scene
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Dixie Highway identified
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Bardstown reacts to arrest in disappearance of Crystal Rogers
D'Corey Johnson singing a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
Louisville singer D’Corey Johnson returns to AGT for another performance
Georgetown Township Assistant Fire Chief Jim Mayfield used his new wheelchair to stand again.
Paralyzed assistant fire chief from Indiana stands again

Latest News

American caver Mark Dickey was rescued and transported to a hospital for an evaluation.
American researcher has been rescued from deep Turkish cave more than a week after he fell ill
American caver Mark Dickey was rescued and transported to a hospital for an evaluation.
American caver rescued in Turkey
Le Moo
Restaurant donates dinner proceeds to Louisville Metro Police Foundation on 9/11
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Bardstown struggle as questions remain in Crystal Rogers disappearance case