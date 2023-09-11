UofL Volleyball sweeps Penn State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville volleyball team continued its undefeated season with a sweep of Penn State Sunday.

The second-ranked Cardinals defeated 12th-ranked Penn State in three sets Sunday afternoon at L&N Federal Credit Union Arena, 25-17, 25-19, 25-16.

Louisville never trailed in any of the three sets, hitting .186 in the match with 40 kills, seven blocks, and five aces.

Outside hitter Anna DeBeer recorded 10 kills, 11 digs, and a block.

Outside hitter Charitie Luper finished second on the team with nine kills, recording an ace and three blocks in the process.

Middle blocker Phekran Kong finished with seven kills and four blocks.

Libero Elena Scott performed at a high level with 18 digs and three assists in the match.

Setter Elle Glock finished with 35 assists.

The Cardinals improved to 8-0 with the victory ahead of their match Wednesday against Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.