Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Alligator captured in East Tennessee

Alligator were captured in East Tennessee by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers.
Alligator were captured in East Tennessee by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers.(TWRA)
By David Sikes and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers had a surprising call on Monday in East Tennessee.

Wildlife officers Hunter Poore and Colt Elrod were called to the Whites Creek area of Rhea County and trapped a 4-foot alligator.

The state’s wildlife agency said that the alligator was believed to have been raised in captivity. Officers Poore and Elrod were able to capture the gator, and it was taken to the Chattanooga Zoo.

Officials said that alligators are not native to this part of Tennessee and ask that residents not dump unwanted animals. Currently, alligators are found in Shelby and Hardin counties in West Tennessee.

Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency had a surprising call on Monday September...
Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency had a surprising call on Monday September 11.(TWRA)

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency posted that a seven-foot alligator was recently videoed by its personnel in western Tennessee at the Wolf River Wild Life Management Area in Fayette County. This latest sighting is one of several confirmed sightings of alligators in southwest Tennessee.

Alligators are naturally expanding their range into Tennessee from the southern border states, and the state has not stocked any alligators in Tennessee, the agency said.

Officials said that alligators can survive Tennessee winters by going into a hibernation, and they can withstand periods of ice by sticking their snout out of the water before it freezes, which allows them to continue breathing.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on the Gene Snyder near Beulah Church Rd.
Coroner identifies man who died in wrong-way crash on Gene Snyder
The wheel struck the upper windshield / roof area the vehicle, causing the roof and windshield...
ISP: Pickup truck losing its wheel leads to deadly crash in Indiana
Teen laid to rest as disturbing details about her murder are revealed
Timothy Deon Rayshawn Wright, 29, of Louisville, was arrested by Jeffersontown police on Sept....
Convicted felon charged with having gun at youth football game
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week

Latest News

Indiana State Police say the driver of a car that was involved in a separate accident was...
Man killed in crash on I-65 North near Henryville identified
Infowars host Owen Shroyer, accompanied by his attorney Norm Pattis, speaks to reporters...
Infowars host Owen Shroyer gets 2 months behind bars in Capitol riot case
A law enforcement officer checks his weapon as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante...
Escaped Pennsylvania inmate stole rifle, fled homeowner’s gunfire and remains at large, police say
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
McCarthy directs House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry