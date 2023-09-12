Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Attorney files dismiss charges against former LMPD officer in Breonna Taylor case

Joshua Jaynes
Joshua Jaynes(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro police officer has filed to dismiss federal charges that say he violated Breonna Taylor’s civil rights.

Joshua Jaynes is accused of lying to get a search warrant that led police to Taylor’s apartment the night she was shot and killed.

He was fired from the department in January 2021 after the police merit board found he violated LMPD’s standard operating procedures.

The new filing wants the charge dismissed that claims Jaynes lied about evidence showing Taylor was connected to her ex’s drug organization.

Jaynes’ lawyers said federal prosecutors ignored overwhelming evidence revealing the connection between Taylor and Jamarcus Glover’s drug trafficking ring, including that her home address was used for the delivery of drug packages.

The filing goes on to say that if federal prosecutors had presented the “overwhelming” evidence in their possession to a grand jury an indictment wouldn’t have been returned.

This all goes against what another former officer, Kelly Goodlett, said after accepting a federal plea agreement for one count of conspiracy in connection to the Taylor case.

Goodlett claimed Jaynes never verified packages containing drugs were delivered to Taylor’s apartment.

The postal inspector said drug packages weren’t sent to Taylor’s home.

Also mentioned in the filing is the murder investigation of Fernandez Bowman.

Jaynes’ attorney said it connects Taylor, her ex-boyfriend, and his drug organization dating back to December 2016.

Police said Taylor rented the car that Bowman was driving the night he was murdered.

WAVE News Troubleshooters previously received documents saying Taylor was questioned about the car’s connection to the murder victim.

Taylor told police at the time she didn’t know Bowman and let her boyfriend at the time Glover drive the rental car.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on the Gene Snyder near Beulah Church Rd.
Coroner identifies man who died in wrong-way crash on Gene Snyder
Crime Scene
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Dixie Highway identified
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Bardstown reacts to arrest in disappearance of Crystal Rogers
D'Corey Johnson singing a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
Louisville singer D’Corey Johnson returns to AGT for another performance
Georgetown Township Assistant Fire Chief Jim Mayfield used his new wheelchair to stand again.
Paralyzed assistant fire chief from Indiana stands again

Latest News

Memories of shock, confusion and fear during the early hours of the 9/11 attacks live on 22...
Sacrifices remembered 22 years after 9/11
Rodgers disappeared in July 2015. She was presumed dead, but her body has never been found.
Bardstown struggle as questions remain in Crystal Rogers disappearance case
Tobie Dennis, 44
Man sentenced 25 years for armed bank robbery in Indiana
They gathered at the First Responders Remembrance Plaza to remember those who lost their lives...
Jeffersontown Fire and Police honor first responders killed on 9/11