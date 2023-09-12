Attorney files dismiss charges against former LMPD officer in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro police officer has filed to dismiss federal charges that say he violated Breonna Taylor’s civil rights.

Joshua Jaynes is accused of lying to get a search warrant that led police to Taylor’s apartment the night she was shot and killed.

He was fired from the department in January 2021 after the police merit board found he violated LMPD’s standard operating procedures.

The new filing wants the charge dismissed that claims Jaynes lied about evidence showing Taylor was connected to her ex’s drug organization.

Jaynes’ lawyers said federal prosecutors ignored overwhelming evidence revealing the connection between Taylor and Jamarcus Glover’s drug trafficking ring, including that her home address was used for the delivery of drug packages.

The filing goes on to say that if federal prosecutors had presented the “overwhelming” evidence in their possession to a grand jury an indictment wouldn’t have been returned.

This all goes against what another former officer, Kelly Goodlett, said after accepting a federal plea agreement for one count of conspiracy in connection to the Taylor case.

Goodlett claimed Jaynes never verified packages containing drugs were delivered to Taylor’s apartment.

The postal inspector said drug packages weren’t sent to Taylor’s home.

Also mentioned in the filing is the murder investigation of Fernandez Bowman.

Jaynes’ attorney said it connects Taylor, her ex-boyfriend, and his drug organization dating back to December 2016.

Police said Taylor rented the car that Bowman was driving the night he was murdered.

WAVE News Troubleshooters previously received documents saying Taylor was questioned about the car’s connection to the murder victim.

Taylor told police at the time she didn’t know Bowman and let her boyfriend at the time Glover drive the rental car.

