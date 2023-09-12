Family remembers 19-year-old killed on Dixie Highway; suspect in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of 19-year-old Derrick Wright Jr. says he was hardworking, kind, and a great friend to everyone.

Wright died Friday night after he was hit by a car while trying to cross Dixie Highway.

His family said he graduated from Western High School.

”Whatever it would take,” his father, Derrick Wright Sr., said. “If it meant taking off his shirt, or his brand-new shoes and walking home in the rain, he would do it.”

Police are still searching for a suspect. Wright’s mother, Brandy, said she wants that person to be held accountable.

“My son was very loved. He was our little angel here on Earth. His death was not in vain. God has a plan, and we are just going to hold on to that.”

On Tuesday, LMPD said they arrested 28-year-old Collin Taylor of Louisville in connection to the hit-and-run.

Collin Taylor, 28, of Louisville (LMDC)

Taylor is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid.

If anyone was in the area at the time Wright was hit or may have information, call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

