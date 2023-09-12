Finalists announced for KCTCS President search

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) Board Chair Barry Martin announced finalists for KCTCS President.

“We are overwhelmingly thrilled with candidates received in this search,” said Chair Martin, “and we are excited to announce these extraordinary finalists.”

The finalists are Dr. Dean McCurdy, Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea and Dr. Ryan Quarles.

Dr. McCurdy is the Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana.

Dr. Walker-Griffea is the President of Mott Community College in Flint, Michigan.

Dr. Quarles is the Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture. He also ran for the GOP nomination during the Kentucky gubernatorial race.

“We know the importance of this position. We know both the obstacles and opportunities that are ahead, and we are excited to work with a new president to bring KCTCS into its next chapter for the good of the Commonwealth,” Regents James Lee Stevens and Brianna Whitten said.

The candidates are scheduled to meet with the KCTCS Board of Regents and the 16 college presidents. They are also scheduled to attend a virtual forum with faculty and staff.

The selected candidate is expected to start no later than January 1, 2024.

