First responders dedication wall unveiled in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Observances for the 22nd anniversary for 9/11 were held at multiple locations in Louisville.

StoryPoint Middletown hosted a ceremony to reveal their first responder dedication wall.

Those with StoryPoint said giving back to the hometown heroes who give so much is incredibly important. Until now, they have been hosting ‘First Responder Fridays,’ but said they had dreams of doing more.

That’s where the graphic design team at Eastern High School came in, creating a wall dedicated to these men and women.

A wall that is expected to go through even more changes as time goes on.

“This is a wall that is a living wall from what I understand. So it’ll constantly be changing with the times,” Middletown Police Department Chief Robert Herman said. “And as we all get older, we don’t want these memories to fade, so they’ll keep updating the wall as it goes.”

The event included a bagpipe performance and a moment of silence for the lives pictured on the wall.

