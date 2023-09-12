Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cooler, cloudy day with scattered showers

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers, drizzle today with cold front
  • Patchy fog possible Wednesday morning
  • Fall-like weather lasts through workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers are possible from this morning through the afternoon. After warming into the mid-70s, temperatures begin to fall during the late afternoon and evening as the front passes by. Showers remain possible this evening before we quickly dry out tonight. Clouds begin to clear overnight as temperatures plop into the 50s behind the cold front.

The remaining clouds clear out early Wednesday, along with patchy fog that may form in some locations. Abundant sunshine is expected tomorrow afternoon as temperatures max out in the 70s. Clear skies remain tomorrow night. It will certainly feel like fall as we plummet into the 40s and low 50s for overnight lows.

We’ll keep highs in the 70s and humidity low through the end of the workweek.

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, September 12, 2023

