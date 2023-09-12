Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: More showers today, perhaps a downpour

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers, drizzle today with cold front
  • Patchy fog possible Wednesday morning
  • Fall-like weather lasts through workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Period of showers at times with perhaps some briefly heavy showers toward the mid-late afternoon period. Isolated cases of thunder possible. Temperatures will vary from the 60s to 70s, depending on rainfall coverage. Showers remain possible this evening before we quickly dry out tonight. Clouds begin to clear overnight as temperatures plop into the 50s behind the cold front.

Early clouds/fog will clear by mid-morning to allow for a mostly sunny day on Wednesday. A few cumulus clouds may developing during the afternoon as temperatures reach their max into the upper 70s. Clear skies remain tomorrow night. It will certainly feel like fall as we plummet into the 40s and low 50s for overnight lows.

We’ll keep highs in the 70s and humidity low through the end of the workweek.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.


WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, September 12, 2023

