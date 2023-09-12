Contact Troubleshooters
‘He was just a good kid’: Man with Down syndrome killed in hit-and-run in Shively

By Charles Gazaway, David Ochoa and Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) – Shively police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run.

Joseph William Martin, 37, of Louisville, is being charged in connection with the deadly collision.

It happened on Dixie Highway and Crums Lane around 8:55 p.m. Police said calls came in around that time reporting someone had been hit by a car.

Dimitric Dryden-Danzy was taken to the hospital, where he died.

A GoFundMe created for Dryden-Danzy said he had Down syndrome and endured multiple surgeries during his life. The GoFundMe said he was a “true fighter” and had an unbreakable spirit.

For many people, he was simply known as Di.

Di was always seen walking around the area and helped out at a couple of different businesses in his neighborhood.

The smiling face on the GoFundMe is how many people like Ryan Brown remember Di.

“He was loving, joking,” Brown said. “Everybody loved him. He was a hard worker.”

For a few years, Di helped out at Black Diamond’s Barbershop in Shively where Brown works.

“We saw him every day,” Brown said. “He’d come by, and he would clean up for us and take the trash out. He always wanted to sweep.”

Di was known to walk around the area. That’s what he was allegedly doing when he was hit by the car.

“I was just very hurt that that happened,” Brown said. “I wish that never happened. I’m praying for his mom and family.”

Martin was arrested on Tuesday and charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid, and not having a license.

“Justice needs to be served,” Brown said. “He was goofy. He was just a good kid.”

Martin is being held on charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid and not having a driver's license.

