ISP investigating deadly crash on I-65 North near Henryville

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers are currently working at a deadly crash scene just north of Henryville on Interstate 65.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck was reportedly carrying a trailer full of air conditioning units on I-65 North. One of the A/C units fell off and was then hit by a car.

The crash is still being investigated, but it’s believed the driver of the car went outside of their vehicle and a UPS truck hit the driver and hit their car.

ISP said more information is expected to be provided later.

A tow truck is there right now, but all lanes are still closed. Tuesday morning commuters in southern Indiana can take 31 North to Scottsburg until then, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

