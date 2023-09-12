Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Legendary Kentucky coach has died

Legendary Kentucky football coach Roy Kidd has died.
Legendary Kentucky football coach Roy Kidd has died.(EKU Athletics)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Legendary Kentucky football coach Roy Kidd has died. He was 91.

Eastern Kentucky University sent out a statement Tuesday morning notifying the campus community about Kidd’s passing. Kidd was moved into hospice care last week.

Kidd is EKU’s most successful head coach in the football program’s history.

EKU says Kidd joined the Colonel family as a student-athlete, then built a monumental career as head football coach at EKU from 1964 to 2002.

Kidd, who a Corbin native, won two national championships as coach of the Colonels in 1979 and 1982. He also won 314 games in his career and has received Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year honors 10 times.

Visitation and funeral services will be held at the EKU Center for the Arts. Dates and times to come.

Copyright 2023 WKYT/WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on the Gene Snyder near Beulah Church Rd.
Coroner identifies man who died in wrong-way crash on Gene Snyder
Teen laid to rest as disturbing details about her murder are revealed
Timothy Deon Rayshawn Wright, 29, of Louisville, was arrested by Jeffersontown police on Sept....
Convicted felon charged with having gun at youth football game
The wheel struck the upper windshield / roof area the vehicle, causing the roof and windshield...
ISP: Pickup truck losing its wheel leads to deadly crash in Indiana
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week

Latest News

UofL prepares to take on IU on Saturday
UofL prepares to take on IU on Saturday
UK Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen suffers medical episode
UK Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen suffers medical episode
More than 3500 sports bettors filled the halls of Churchill Downs to take advantage of the...
Opening weekend for sports betting in Kentucky brings thousands to Churchill Downs
UofL Volleyball sweeps Penn State