Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lexington Fire Department receives nearly $1 million grant

The federal “Assistance to Firefighters Grant” will expand paramedic training.
Lexington Fire Department receives nearly $1 million grant
Lexington Fire Department receives nearly $1 million grant(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A nearly $1 million federal grant is funding advanced emergency medical training and certification for 27 Lexington firefighters. They’ll each take the step from an EMT-basic to an EMT Paramedic.

“There’s a lot of skills that an EMT-basic cannot perform that an EMT paramedic can, such as administering certain drugs, certain cardiac related treatments, and that sort of thing,” said Chief of the Lexington Fire Department, Jason Wells.

Every Lexington firefighter is a certified EMT-basic, which is the norm among professional firefighting departments. However, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton says the city’s department is known for taking that extra step.

“Half of Lexington’s firefighters are certified paramedics, which is highly unusual, especially in Kentucky, and over half of all the state’s registered paramedics work in the Lexington fire department,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

Chief Wells says that while he’s proud of the number of paramedics in the department, quantity is not all they’re looking for.

“I’m super proud of the quality of the folks that we’re putting out; our paramedics are some of the best trained anywhere in the country,” said Chief Wells.

Meanwhile, other departments across the country are struggling to find paramedics. A study from the American Ambulance Association found that roughly one-third of all EMTs quit in 2021. Additionally, 55% of part-time paramedic positions went unfilled in 2022 because of a lack of qualified candidates.

“We find ourselves in a very, very fortunate spot here in Lexington. We have incredible support from our community and our city leaders, and that has allowed us to develop our accredited paramedic program in-house,” said Chief Wells.

The Fire Department began the nine-month training program on September 5, 2023. They will graduate on May 31, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police say the driver of a car that was involved in a separate accident was...
Man killed in crash on I-65 North near Henryville identified
The wheel struck the upper windshield / roof area the vehicle, causing the roof and windshield...
ISP: Pickup truck losing its wheel leads to deadly crash in Indiana
Derrick Wright Jr. graduated from Western High School
Family remembers 19-year-old killed on Dixie Highway; suspect in custody
Joseph William Martin, 37.
‘He was just a good kid’: Man with Down syndrome killed in hit-and-run in Shively
Joshua Jaynes
Attorney files dismiss charges against former LMPD officer in Breonna Taylor case

Latest News

A bomb threat shut down the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge over the Ohio River between...
Roebling Suspension Bridge reopens after bomb threat closes it for hours
Southern Indiana quarry employee missing after dump truck falls in pit filled with water
The skyline of Louisville, Kentucky, as seen from Jeffersonville, Indiana.
FORECAST: Patchy morning fog; Sunny with low humidity
Northern Kentucky University’s new president will be announced Wednesday.
New NKU president being named Wednesday
Gavin Perkins
Judge orders new psychiatric exam for man accused of murdering his mother