Man arrested in Shively fatal hit-and-run

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) – Shively police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run.

Joseph William Martin, 37, of Louisville, is being charged in connection with the deadly collision.

It happened on Dixie Highway and Crums Lane around 8:55 p.m. Police said calls came in around that time reporting someone had been hit by a car.

A man believed to be in his 20s was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not been released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Martin is being held on charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid and not having a driver’s license.

