Man arrested with gun at youth football game charged with assault of corrections officer

Timothy Deon Rayshawn Wright, 29, of Louisville, was arrested by Jeffersontown police on Sept....
Timothy Deon Rayshawn Wright, 29, of Louisville, was arrested by Jeffersontown police on Sept. 10, 2023, after witnesses said he pulled out a handgun at a youth football game.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The convicted felon arrested Sunday for having a gun at a youth football game and assaulting police officers is now facing an additional charge.

Timothy Deon Rayshawn Wright, 29, of Louisville, was being arraigned in the Jefferson District Courtroom at Louisville Metro Corrections Monday when he got loud and physical with the LMDC officers escorting him.

After being removed from the courtroom, an LMDC officer attempted to handcuff Wright but Wright grabbed the officer by the legs and drove him to the ground, according to the arrest report.

In addition to his original charges, Wright has also been charged with assaulting a corrections officer. He remains in custody at LMDC on a $75,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

