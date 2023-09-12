Man arrested with gun at youth football game charged with assault of corrections officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The convicted felon arrested Sunday for having a gun at a youth football game and assaulting police officers is now facing an additional charge.

Timothy Deon Rayshawn Wright, 29, of Louisville, was being arraigned in the Jefferson District Courtroom at Louisville Metro Corrections Monday when he got loud and physical with the LMDC officers escorting him.

After being removed from the courtroom, an LMDC officer attempted to handcuff Wright but Wright grabbed the officer by the legs and drove him to the ground, according to the arrest report.

In addition to his original charges, Wright has also been charged with assaulting a corrections officer. He remains in custody at LMDC on a $75,000 cash bond.

