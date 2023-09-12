Contact Troubleshooters
Man killed in crash on I-65 North near Henryville identified

Indiana State Police say the driver of a car that was involved in a separate accident was...
Indiana State Police say the driver of a car that was involved in a separate accident was killed after being struck by a semi that was trying to avoid that crash scene.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – Indiana State Police have released the name of a man who was killed in a crash early Tuesday on Interstate 65.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the 21-mile marker near Henryville.

ISP says a Dodge Ram pickup was carrying a flatbed trailer filled with air conditioning units when one of the units fell off and was then hit by a Chevrolet Malibu. Troopers said a UPS semi that was behind the Malibu changed lanes to avoid the car, but as it did the driver of the Malibu got out of his car and was hit by the semi.

The driver has been identified as Matthew Shannon Campbell, 55, of Austin, Ind.

The crash is still being investigated by the Indiana State Police, but it’s believed the driver of the car went outside of their vehicle and a UPS truck hit the driver and hit their car.

All northbound lanes of I-65 were closed while the crash investigation and reconstruction took place. Traffic was diverted off at the Henryville exit ramp while the crash was being investigated. The scene was cleared around 7 a.m.

ISP says the crash remains under investigation.

