Man sentenced 25 years for armed bank robbery in Indiana

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday in connection to a robbery that happened last fall at a bank in Indiana.

Tobie Dennis, 44, was convicted of armed robbery with the habitual offender enhancement.

On Nov. 2 around 4 p.m., employees at Jefferson Federal Credit Union in Madison reported an armed robbery.

One of the tellers told police a man, later identified as Dennis, wearing dark clothing approached her and handed over a note that read: “This is a robbery, no alarms, I have a gun and will kill you if you do. Give me the money in the drawer.”

The teller complied and gave Dennis $8,615. As he left, he came across another employee who was locking the door. The prosecutor said Dennis told the employee to let him out.

Dennis left in a gray Ford Fiesta that was caught on surveillance footage. Investigators learned through the footage the temporary tag number on the car was registered to Dennis, who was on parole at the time.

“One of the employees at the credit union was able to keep her presence of mind in a terrifying situation and gathered pertinent information regarding the suspect and his vehicle,” the prosecutor said. “That helped police immediately know what vehicle they were looking for and identify a suspect.”

Police found the vehicle less than two hours later in a ditch. Officials said the car smelled heavily of bleach and the interior and exterior were wet.

Indiana Parole told officers that Dennis recently applied to have his address changed.

He was found by police in the garage of the home with a pile of money on the floor. All the stolen money was recovered.

A man living at the house allegedly told police that he and Dennis used to be cellmates and that Dennis had been staying with him.

He told police he followed Dennis when he drove the car into a ditch and poured bleach on it. The man told police that Dennis robbed the bank.

Investigators also found burned material in a fire pit on the property. The man told police he saw Dennis put a temporary tag and some clothes in a bag and start a fire.

Prosecutors said Dennis’ record included five prior convictions for burglary, theft, robbery and residential entry, from 2009 through 2022.

Dennis will serve his sentence at Indiana Department of Corrections.

