MSD looking into sewer odor complaints across the city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s not uncommon to come across a sewer-like smell that seems to hang over certain parts of the city.

MSD says they take odor reports very seriously and are working to fix the problem.

Last Friday morning, Andy Mielke and his wife were fast asleep. It was a cool night in Old Louisville, so they had the windows open.

At 4:30 a.m., they were woken up by an awful smell.

“My eyes were watering,” Andy said. “I didn’t know if it was a gas leak. I was afraid someone was going to walk by, light a cigarette, and my house would go up in flames.”

Andy ran outside not knowing what it was, but it didn’t take long to figure out. He says his entire block was being suffocated by the smell of rotten eggs.

“My neighbor calls it the ‘Louisville stink pocket’ when all the sewers dry up,” he said.

Andy isn’t the only one who is experiencing this.

“We smell it in our home,” Jeanne Peak said.

Peak and her husband regularly get visits from the unwelcome stench.

“It’s so awful that it’s awakened him in the middle of the night. He’ll start coughing,” she said.

Peak and her husband moved into a house in the Taylor Berry neighborhood five years ago. They think it’s negatively affecting more than just their sense of smell.

“He has different diagnoses from allergies to acid reflux,” Peak said. “Things that were not happening to him prior to us living here.”

This is a common complaint all over the Metro. One person in the west Louisville area sent WAVE News 15 complaints they’ve made to the city about the smell.

The Coalition of West Louisville Neighborhood Associations said it’s a problem they’ve complained about for a long time.

“When it’s hot and humid, odors do occur in the sewer system,” MSD Executive Director Todd Parrot said.

Parrot said some areas of the city have sewers that are more than 200 years old. July through October is when the smells are the worst.

“We are addressing the interim, more localized improvements in the system by replacing the catch basins that are untrapped,” Parrot said.

MSD is focusing on the Park Duvalle, California, and Chickasaw neighborhoods. They’re also making major investments into the Morris Foreman Treatment Plant on Algonquin Parkway.

“The scope of those projects are well over $200 million of investment and a percentage of those costs are specifically for odor control,” Parrot said.

In the meantime, MSD wants people to contact them directly to report any odors.

“The sooner we know where the odor is, the quicker we can respond and try to come up with some remedies that will alleviate the problem sooner rather than later,” Parrot said.

People can call MSD directly or use the Smell My City app. Call reports to the Air Pollution Control District can sit overnight or even the entire weekend.

MSD is staffing for odor issues 24-7 until the weather cools down, and it starts raining regularly.

