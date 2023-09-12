Person arrested in Shively fatal hit-and-run

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) – Shively police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run

Shively officers were called to Dixie Highway and Crums Lane around 8:55 p.m. September 10 about a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident. Officers found the victim, a man in his 20s, with critical injuries.

The injured man died after being taken to UofL Hospital. His name has not been released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The vehicle that hit him had left the scene.

Shively police have charged Joseph William Martin, 37, of Louisville, in connection with the deadly collision. Martin is being held on charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid and not having a driver’s license.

