Teens allegedly scam West Nashville shoppers out of hundreds of dollars

One woman describes how she was scammed out of $500.
Teens allegedly scam West Nashville shoppers out of hundreds of dollars.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Customers outside a West Nashville shopping center claim teens in the parking lot have scammed them out of hundreds of dollars.

The alleged scam involves a group of teenage boys asking people to donate money that will go toward their basketball team over Venmo. The boys then allegedly snatch the phones from the victim’s hand and send themselves whatever amount they want.

A West Nashville woman said she knows what it’s like for young boys to raise money for a program.

“My brother was in Boy Scouts,” the woman said. “He would sell popcorn and stuff going door to door with things like that.”

So, when she ran into a group of teens selling candy on her way into Target, she said she knew what she had to do.

“They said it was for AAU basketball, and it was kind of a pay-as-you-want donation thing,” the woman said. “They were accepting it through Venmo.”

The woman said she sent him $10, but then one of the boys grabbed her phone and sent himself $500. When she turned to confront him, she said the group hopped in a car and drove away.

“I was definitely shocked,” the woman said. “When we were looking at his Venmo account, we saw that the kid who had Venmoed himself the $500 had done this to other people who are like, ‘Dude you stole $500 bucks from me, send it back right now. We are filing a police report,’” the woman said.

Screenshots of people who were allegedly scammed over Venmo by the group of boys.
Screenshots of people who were allegedly scammed over Venmo by the group of boys.(WSMV)

The Metro Nashville Police Department said they’ve gotten at least two reports of this and now have a detective on the case.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

