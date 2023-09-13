Adult, ‘high school-aged’ juvenile in hospital after shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An adult and a juvenile that officials said is “high school-aged” are in the hospital after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 24th and Magazine Streets around 4:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Matthew Sanders said.
Sanders said very early information suggests that a fight started on a JCPS bus which escalated after the students got off the bus.
When officers arrived, they found a “high school-aged” juvenile and an adult who had both been shot. Sanders said both were taken to UofL Hospital and are expected to survive.
Sanders said this incident involved several “high school-aged” juveniles.
LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
