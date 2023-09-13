Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Adult, ‘high school-aged’ juvenile in hospital after shooting in Russell neighborhood

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 24th and Magazine Streets...
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 24th and Magazine Streets around 4:30 p.m.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An adult and a juvenile that officials said is “high school-aged” are in the hospital after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 24th and Magazine Streets around 4:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Matthew Sanders said.

Sanders said very early information suggests that a fight started on a JCPS bus which escalated after the students got off the bus.

When officers arrived, they found a “high school-aged” juvenile and an adult who had both been shot. Sanders said both were taken to UofL Hospital and are expected to survive.

Sanders said this incident involved several “high school-aged” juveniles.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police say the driver of a car that was involved in a separate accident was...
Man killed in crash on I-65 North near Henryville identified
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
JCPS confirms pepper spray believed to be used on school bus
Tim Heil was booted while trying to help his daughter moving out of her Bowling Green apartment
Troubleshooters: Booted while moving
Derrick Wright Jr. graduated from Western High School
Family remembers 19-year-old killed on Dixie Highway; suspect in custody

Latest News

Mulberry Orchard prepares for Luke Bryan concert
‘Safety guides our decision’: City, EPA give update on Applegate Lane home
The Kentucky Department of Education recognized 22 teachers for their work in the classroom....
Kentucky Department of Education honors 2024 teachers of the year
The eight new members inducted into the 2023 Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame.
Newest members inducted into Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame