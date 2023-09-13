Body found at Kentucky auto dealership, coroner says

Contact Troubleshooters
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found at an auto dealership in Pulaski County.

According to the coroner, the body was found Tuesday night at Tri-City Motors on south Highway 27 in Somerset.

The coroner says the cause of death of the person is not yet known. We’re told the body has been taken to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

