Bomb threat closes Roebling Suspension Bridge

A bomb threat shut down both sides of the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge over the Ohio River between northern Kentucky and Cincinnati until further notice, Kenton County dispatchers say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Ken Baker
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A bomb threat shut down the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge over the Ohio River between northern Kentucky and Cincinnati early Wednesday, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

Covington and Cincinnati police cruisers are blocking all vehicle and foot traffic from entering both sides of the bridge until further notice.

An anonymous male called the threat into Kenton County’s 911 center at 5:24 a.m., dispatchers tell FOX19 NOW.

He is demanding $400,000 and “if he doesn’t get it he will kill everybody,” dispatchers confirm.

As police responded to the bridge, dispatchers warned them that the caller threatened to shoot police if they pointed guns at him.

There is no word yet if this is a credible threat. Law enforcement on both sides of the river is responding as though it is.

Earlier, Covington police and Kenton County dispatchers asked Cincinnati police to respond and “to expedite it,” dispatch confirms.

In addition to Covington and Cincinnati police, Kenton County police and Kenton County EMA also responded and are now there, according to Kenton County dispatch.

FOX19 NOW is live at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and on all of our digital platforms.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

