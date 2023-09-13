Dozens of dogs found in ‘deplorable’ conditions at Kentucky home, police say

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities say dozens of dogs were found in deplorable conditions at a home in Estill County.

We’re told the dogs were discovered Tuesday night living in their own waste at home on Kissey Branch Road.

Police arrested Delbert Collins on numerous animal cruelty charges. They found 73 dogs at the home. They say the dogs were found in crates or stacked in cages, matted, and covered in feces and urine.

Some of the dogs were without food and water.

Now, animal rescue groups say they’re working to help with the overwhelming situation. They say the situation quickly caused the Estill County Animal Shelter to be over capacity.

Paw 4 The Cause got involved, and an official there says a person who owns a barn is temporarily holding some of the dogs the animal shelter couldn’t fit. We’re told animal rescue groups from all over the country are being called to help.

“I am glad that we got the anonymous call to look into it,” said Ashley Collins, Estill County Animal Shelter. “The dogs were very happy to be out of their crates. I think they had lived in their crates for quite some time, in their own feces and urine.”

The dogs are said to be Maltese mixes and some “maltipoo,” which is a mix of Maltese and poodle.

Officials are hoping that none of the dogs will have to be put down.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.