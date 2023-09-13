Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Employee found dead at southern Indiana rock quarry

Body of missing worker found
Body of missing worker found(Indiana DNR)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The body of an employee was found in one of the water-filled pits at a southern Indiana rock quarry.

Indiana Conservation officers say this happened at the Mulzer Crushed Stone Quarry in Crawford County yesterday afternoon. That’s just east of Perry County

DNR officials say the employee was driving a dump truck weighing several tons when it slipped into a pit and dropped several hundred feet into the water.

Just before noon today, officials say they recovered that body with a remote operated vehicle in that quarry.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
JCPS confirms pepper spray believed to be used on school bus
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
Body of southern Indiana quarry employee recovered after dump truck falls in pit filled with water
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane

Latest News

A former teacher and assistant coach at Belfry High School, is no longer an employee of the...
Belfry teacher, assistant football coach resigns, investigation underway
Makenze Cameron (left) organized the Moms for Cameron event and talked about her continuous...
‘Moms for Cameron’ event hosted to support Daniel Cameron
Gun found on student at Whitney Young Elementary School
The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) named Robin Fields Kinney as interim state commissioner...
Board names interim commissioner of Kentucky Department of Education
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Gorgeous weather continues!