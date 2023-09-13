Employee found dead at southern Indiana rock quarry

CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The body of an employee was found in one of the water-filled pits at a southern Indiana rock quarry.

Indiana Conservation officers say this happened at the Mulzer Crushed Stone Quarry in Crawford County yesterday afternoon. That’s just east of Perry County

DNR officials say the employee was driving a dump truck weighing several tons when it slipped into a pit and dropped several hundred feet into the water.

Just before noon today, officials say they recovered that body with a remote operated vehicle in that quarry.

The victim’s name has not been released.

