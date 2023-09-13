Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Incredible fall-like weather wraps up the week

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Lows in the 40s for some the next couple mornings
  • Sunshine and 70s through the rest of the week
  • Small shower chance late Saturday night into Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies and light winds will help usher temperatures down well into the 50s tonight. A few rural areas will be in the upper 40s by Thursday morning. That’s a fall-like start to the day for sure!

Thursday is another gorgeous day with sunshine and highs in the 70s. While this weather pattern is repetitive, a lot of folks certainly won’t mind how calm things will be!

We’ll once again fall into the 50s with some rural 40s Thursday night into early Friday morning. Skies will remain clear.

Friday may crack the 80° mark in Louisville, but surrounding areas will stay solidly in the 70s during the afternoon. Wall-to-wall sunshine will feel great as we end the workweek.

Saturday looks mainly dry but a few clouds rolling in will be a sign of things to come as an area of low pressure and a cold front approach. This front will bring a few showers late Saturday night into Sunday, but with limited moisture to work with, most areas will stay dry through the weekend. The 80s return next week but calm weather will continue for quite some time, potentially right up until the start of fall late next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

