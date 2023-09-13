FORECAST: Patchy morning fog; Sunny with low humidity

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy fog may impact this morning’s commute

Low humidity through the end of the week

Highs in the 70s into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After this morning’s patchy fog dissipates, abundant sunshine will rule the day. Temperatures warm into the 70s this afternoon with low humidity. The pleasant fall-like weather continues tonight. Clear skies and northerly winds will allow temperatures to fall into the 40s and low 50s by Thursday morning.

Tomorrow will be another sunny, fall-like day. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the 70s. Cool conditions are once again in the forecast Thursday night. Temperatures tumble into the 40s and low 50s beneath clear skies.

An approaching cold front will bring extra clouds and a small rain chance into the forecast over the weekend.

