Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS student, adult in hospital after shooting in Russell neighborhood

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 24th and Magazine Streets...
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 24th and Magazine Streets around 4:30 p.m.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An adult and a JCPS student from Eastern High School are in the hospital after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 24th and Magazine Streets around 4:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Matthew Sanders said.

Sanders said very early information suggests that a fight started on a JCPS bus which escalated after the students got off the bus.

When officers arrived, they found a “high school-aged” juvenile and an adult who had both been shot. Sanders said both were taken to UofL Hospital and are expected to survive. Sanders said this incident involved several “high school-aged” juveniles.

“This afternoon, one of our students was shot near 24th and Magazine Street after school,” JCPS said in a letter to families. “The student was taken to the hospital with what police have described as ‘non-life-threatening injuries.’ Since this is a medical situation, I cannot provide additional information on the student or their condition.”

Officials said there will be security in the area where the incident happened and there will be additional security at school on Thursday and Friday.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police say the driver of a car that was involved in a separate accident was...
Man killed in crash on I-65 North near Henryville identified
JCPS confirms pepper spray believed to be used on school bus
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
Tim Heil was booted while trying to help his daughter moving out of her Bowling Green apartment
Troubleshooters: Booted while moving
Derrick Wright Jr. graduated from Western High School
Family remembers 19-year-old killed on Dixie Highway; suspect in custody

Latest News

The skyline of Louisville, Ky. on a beautiful late summer day.
FORECAST: Incredible fall-like weather wraps up the week
Body of southern Indiana quarry employee recovered after dump truck falls in pit filled with water
Racing to resume at Churchill Downs amid concerns over horse fatalities
Mulberry Orchard prepares for Luke Bryan concert