JCPS student, adult in hospital after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An adult and a JCPS student from Eastern High School are in the hospital after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 24th and Magazine Streets around 4:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Matthew Sanders said.

Sanders said very early information suggests that a fight started on a JCPS bus which escalated after the students got off the bus.

When officers arrived, they found a “high school-aged” juvenile and an adult who had both been shot. Sanders said both were taken to UofL Hospital and are expected to survive. Sanders said this incident involved several “high school-aged” juveniles.

“This afternoon, one of our students was shot near 24th and Magazine Street after school,” JCPS said in a letter to families. “The student was taken to the hospital with what police have described as ‘non-life-threatening injuries.’ Since this is a medical situation, I cannot provide additional information on the student or their condition.”

Officials said there will be security in the area where the incident happened and there will be additional security at school on Thursday and Friday.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

