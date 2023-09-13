Contact Troubleshooters
Judge orders new psychiatric exam for man accused of murdering his mother

By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A judge orders a new psychiatric exam for a man accused of murdering his mother.

This is the third time prosecutors are trying to bring Gavin Perkins to trial for murder.

Perkins is accused of shooting and killing Ruth Perkins inside of her home in 2018.

The Attorney General’s office re-indicted Perkins after taking over the case.

That indictment came just before Perkins was going to be released from a State mental health facility.

Perkins was found incompetent to stand trial twice.

His next court date is set for November.

