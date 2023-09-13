Contact Troubleshooters
LIVE @ 3:15 PM: City, EPA announce recommendation for Applegate Lane hazmat home

(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A recommendation by the Environmental Protection Agency on how to remediate the property at 6213 Applegate Lane in Louisville’s Highview neighborhood is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.

Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg and EPA on-scene coordinator Chuck Berry are expected to speak at the update.

You can watch the news conference in the video player below.

