LIVE @ 3:15 PM: City, EPA announce recommendation for Applegate Lane hazmat home
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A recommendation by the Environmental Protection Agency on how to remediate the property at 6213 Applegate Lane in Louisville’s Highview neighborhood is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.
Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg and EPA on-scene coordinator Chuck Berry are expected to speak at the update.
You can watch the news conference in the video player below.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.