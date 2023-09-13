Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Orchestra celebrates Bluegrass in upcoming season

Opening night for the upcoming Louisville Orchestra season is this weekend, and a special guest...
Opening night for the upcoming Louisville Orchestra season is this weekend, and a special guest is performing this year.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Opening night for the upcoming Louisville Orchestra season is this weekend, and a special guest is performing this year.

Chris Thile is a world-famous mandolin player who helped on the “Oh Brother Where Art Thou” soundtrack. He grew up in California and Murray, Kentucky, and developed a passion for Bluegrass music.

Thile talked about how orchestral music is constantly developing and innovating, always bringing new sound to the theater.

“It’s not about dredging up music from a bygone era,” Thile said. “It’s about making new music in a place in Kentucky that has excelled at producing new music throughout the ages. It feels like an incredible opportunity to carry on that kind of tradition by innovating.”

The Louisville Orchestra’s opening night is on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Iroquois Amphitheater.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police say the driver of a car that was involved in a separate accident was...
Man killed in crash on I-65 North near Henryville identified
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
JCPS confirms pepper spray believed to be used on school bus
Tim Heil was booted while trying to help his daughter moving out of her Bowling Green apartment
Troubleshooters: Booted while moving
Derrick Wright Jr. graduated from Western High School
Family remembers 19-year-old killed on Dixie Highway; suspect in custody

Latest News

Louisville MSD sewer.
MSD looking into sewer odor complaints across the city
54th annual Gaslight Festival returns to Jeffersontown
Norton Cancer Institute’s Bike to Beat Cancer raises critically important funds for clinical...
Norton Cancer holds 'Bike to Beat Cancer' to raise funds, celebrate survivors
Norton Cancer Institute’s Bike to Beat Cancer raises critically important funds for clinical...
Norton Cancer holds 'Bike to Beat Cancer' to raise funds, celebrate survivors