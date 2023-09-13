Louisville Parks and Rec to put on fall break camps

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Registration is now open for Louisville’s Parks and Recreation Department Fall Break Camps.

Camps will take place from Oct. 2-6 and are offered at 11 community center locations.

The Fall Break Camps will start at 8 a.m. and run until 6:00 p.m., with hot lunches being provided for campers by Dare to Care. Activities include arts and crafts, games, sports, and two field trips.

The camp fee is $60 in addition to a registration fee of $20. These fees include the field trips and activities.

Register for the camp by clicking or tapping here. Registration is open through Sept. 27.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.