Louisville Parks and Rec to put on fall break camps
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Registration is now open for Louisville’s Parks and Recreation Department Fall Break Camps.
Camps will take place from Oct. 2-6 and are offered at 11 community center locations.
The Fall Break Camps will start at 8 a.m. and run until 6:00 p.m., with hot lunches being provided for campers by Dare to Care. Activities include arts and crafts, games, sports, and two field trips.
The camp fee is $60 in addition to a registration fee of $20. These fees include the field trips and activities.
Register for the camp by clicking or tapping here. Registration is open through Sept. 27.
