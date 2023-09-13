Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Parks and Rec to put on fall break camps

Louisville's Parks and Rec puts on fall break camps.
Louisville's Parks and Rec puts on fall break camps.
By Samantha Murray
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Registration is now open for Louisville’s Parks and Recreation Department Fall Break Camps.

Camps will take place from Oct. 2-6 and are offered at 11 community center locations.

The Fall Break Camps will start at 8 a.m. and run until 6:00 p.m., with hot lunches being provided for campers by Dare to Care. Activities include arts and crafts, games, sports, and two field trips.

The camp fee is $60 in addition to a registration fee of $20. These fees include the field trips and activities.

Register for the camp by clicking or tapping here. Registration is open through Sept. 27.

