Macing incident reportedly occurred on JCPS bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersontown Fire Department responded to a call about a possible macing incident involving Carrithers Middle School students Wednesday morning.

It’s believed an altercation happened on a school bus and mace was used or released, according Jeffersontown Fire Chief Sean Dreisbach. At least one person had reportedly gotten on the bus and off the bus during the altercation.

There were 31 Jefferson County Public Schools students on the school bus at the time and five of those students were treated at the school, according to the fire department.

There were no severe injuries and no one was taken to a hospital. A medical unit is still on scene.

The following letter was sent by JCPS:

Dear Carrithers Middle School families,

It is vitally important that we all work together to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all our students both in our buildings and on our school buses. I’m writing to let you know about a situation that impacted students on one of our buses today.

This morning, two adults got onto Bus 1849 at one of our stops and at least one sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray at a student. The adults then ran off of the bus.

We immediately called JCPS Police and EMS to check on all of the students because pepper spray can cause skin and respiratory issues. Two students were treated by EMS at the school.

This situation is unacceptable. We expect all members of our school community to set positive examples by demonstrating respect for and adherence to school safety rules. Adults play a crucial role in fostering a safe learning environment. JCPS Police will continue to investigate what happened.

While we are thankful no one was seriously injured, we know a situation like this can impact students in different ways. If you student would like to talk with someone, our school counselors are always available.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact the school office.

Thank you for all you do to support our students and staff at Carrithers Middle School.

Sincerely,

Jason Watts, Principal

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.