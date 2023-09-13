Mulberry Orchard prepares for Luke Bryan concert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From “Country Girl” to “Play it Again,” those are just some of the songs close to 15,000 fans are hoping to hear Luke Bryan sing in Shelby County on Thursday.

Mulberry Orchard will host Luke Bryan’s first of 6 shows of his 2023 Farm Tour.

Owner Amanda Gajdzik owns the farm with her husband. Gajdzik said that about a year ago, a friend on Bryan’s team reached out to her family to see if they would be open to applying to host a concert.

“It was one of those things that’s like a far hope that you would be able to host a star like that and be able to have this size of a concert on our farm,” Gajdzik said. “We are just super excited for the opportunity that it not only brings to Mulberry Orchard but also Shelby County and the Community as a whole. The idea of Luke Bryan hosting these events and making the farm tour such a big deal of what he does to highlight American agriculture, so just excited to get people out to the farm, to be able to see Mulberry Orchard and what we have to offer as well and hopefully come back and visit us this fall.”

Gajdzik said her farm was chosen because of its numerous side roads to help with traffic flow, flat land and capacity to handle large crowds. She said 80 acres of grass that will host the concert would normally be corn or soybeans, and that a portion of all the proceeds from tickets sold will go toward farming programs Bryan supports

Shelby County officials said they are anticipating around 5,000 cars and are anticipating traffic.

Below is a list of some prohibited items:

Outside food and drink

Open flames

Backpacks

Video camera’s

Weapons

Gajdzik said the concert starts at 6 p.m., and tickets are close to selling out. Bryan’s team has told them they are expecting fans to come from Louisville, Lexington, Cincinnati, Florida, and beyond.

For more information about tickets, parking, and items allowed at the concert, click or tap here.

