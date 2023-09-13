Contact Troubleshooters
New NKU president being named Wednesday

Northern Kentucky University’s new president will be announced Wednesday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WXIX) - Northern Kentucky University’s new president will be named Wednesday.

It will happen during a 9:30 a.m. Board of Regents meeting on campus, according to an NKU news release.

It’s open to the public or you can watch the meeting here.

Following a formal board vote, the university’s seventh president will be formally introduced and give remarks.

Board of Regents Chair Rich Boehne, Presidential Search Committee Chair Kara Williams, Interim President Bonita Brown and the new president will questions from the media afterward.

NKU’s now-former president, Ashish Vaidya, announced he was leaving last year. He held the position since 2018.

Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Bonita Brown has been serving as interim president.

