Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New NKU president named Wednesday

Dr. Cady Short-Thompson was appointed as new President of Northern Kentucky University.
Dr. Cady Short-Thompson was appointed as new President of Northern Kentucky University.(Northern Kentucky University)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WXIX) - Northern Kentucky University’s Board of Regents selected the college’s new president Wednesday.

Dr. Cady Short-Thompson is the university’s seventh president after a unanimous decision.

The CEO and Executive Director of Breakthrough Cincinnati comes from a 25-year background in higher education and was an award-winning professor of communication and department chair at NKU from 1996-2010.

“I am ecstatic to return home to NKU, where my professional journey began, and to give back to the people and place that invested so fully in me,” Dr. Short-Thompson said in a statement.

“NKU’s values of excellence, engagement, student-centeredness, and belonging are deep in me, and I am eager to serve alongside NKU’s talented faculty, staff, students, and alumni to lead this great institution forward. I love NKU and believe that it is entirely fitting that my first and final positions will be here.”

Dr. Short-Thompson also served at the University of Cincinnati as Dean of the Blue Ash campus and as Provost and professor at Hope College.

NKU’s now-former president, Ashish Vaidya, announced he was leaving last year. He held the position since 2018.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police say the driver of a car that was involved in a separate accident was...
Man killed in crash on I-65 North near Henryville identified
The wheel struck the upper windshield / roof area the vehicle, causing the roof and windshield...
ISP: Pickup truck losing its wheel leads to deadly crash in Indiana
Derrick Wright Jr. graduated from Western High School
Family remembers 19-year-old killed on Dixie Highway; suspect in custody
Joseph William Martin, 37.
‘He was just a good kid’: Man with Down syndrome killed in hit-and-run in Shively
Joshua Jaynes
Attorney files dismiss charges against former LMPD officer in Breonna Taylor case

Latest News

A bomb threat shut down the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge over the Ohio River between...
Roebling Suspension Bridge reopens after bomb threat closes it for hours
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 9/13
Tracking some friends on the radar :) Plus a look at some of the autumn outlooks.
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/13
Macing incident reportedly occurred on JCPS bus
Southern Indiana quarry employee missing after dump truck falls in pit filled with water