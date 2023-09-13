‘Safety guides our decision’: City, EPA give update on Applegate Lane home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the city’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended plan for the Applegate Lane home on Wednesday.

Greenberg said the safety of first responders, neighbors and the entire city is their top priority. The mayor also said they would not process until all options had been explored.

A week after the community meeting held on Aug. 7, the EPA joined the scene and found mercury at 6211 Applegate Lane. In the last week of August, crews finished clearing the mercury from the home.

For 6213 Applegate Lane, Greenberg said there is a new primary strategy. Previously, the plan was to potentially burn the home down.

During the press conference on Wednesday, Greenberg announced that the city agreed to allow the EPA to proceed with a controlled demolition of the home, pending approval of the plan.

The EPA, who is working with Louisville Metro EMS and KYEPA, plans to use a “mechanical approach” to the demolition, involving the removal of debris in small scoops. Officials said there would be a 17-foot perimeter wall of shipping containers and the EPA would remove portions of the home in small scoops using excavators. Removed material will be placed in a large steel container and then disposed of.

The mayor said they would like to begin in October, and work could take less than a month depending on final contractor schedules, weather, etc.

Officials said security will be on site all hours of every day until the work is complete.

Evacuations would be needed in case of emergency. Greenberg talked with some of the immediate neighbors with unique circumstances who would not be able to evacuate quickly and found that the city may need to evacuate them.

