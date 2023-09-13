Security heightened at JCPS middle school after receiving a bomb threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lassiter Middle School heightened its security on Tuesday after being notified of a bomb threat.

A letter was sent to families of students after administrators were notified that the threat referenced the school.

JCPS Police were immediately notified and security was increased. The letter said the K-9 unit conducted a sweep of the campus.

“We take very seriously any potential threat to the safety and security of our students, staff or school and will always thoroughly investigate,” the letter read.

The school resumed as normal after police learned it wasn’t a legitimate threat.

