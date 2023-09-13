Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Southern Indiana quarry employee missing after dump truck falls in pit filled with water

(Indiana DNR)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana conservation officers are searching for the rock quarry employee who reportedly fell into a water-filled rock quarry pit in rural Crawford County.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, this incident happened on Tuesday at 2 p.m. when the dump truck he was operating fell into the quarry at Mulzer Crushed Stone Inc. The dump truck weighed several tons and was near the edge of the pit. The truck then truck slipped over the edge and dropped several hundred feet into the water.

The initial search efforts by responders were hampered by steep, unstable terrain near the pit. Mulzer employees helped by constructing a temporary path allowing conservation officers to access the water by boat. Sonar images taken from the boat then confirmed where the truck was.

Indiana DNR said a remote operated vehicle submersible with camera and sonar is being used on Wednesday to further assess the vehicle before putting the divers in the water.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford County Emergency Management Agency, Leavenworth Fire Department, and Indiana State Police assisted in the search of this Mulzer employee.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police say the driver of a car that was involved in a separate accident was...
Man killed in crash on I-65 North near Henryville identified
The wheel struck the upper windshield / roof area the vehicle, causing the roof and windshield...
ISP: Pickup truck losing its wheel leads to deadly crash in Indiana
Derrick Wright Jr. graduated from Western High School
Family remembers 19-year-old killed on Dixie Highway; suspect in custody
Joseph William Martin, 37.
‘He was just a good kid’: Man with Down syndrome killed in hit-and-run in Shively
Joshua Jaynes
Attorney files dismiss charges against former LMPD officer in Breonna Taylor case

Latest News

A bomb threat shut down the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge over the Ohio River between...
Roebling Suspension Bridge reopens after bomb threat closes it for hours
Northern Kentucky University’s new president will be announced Wednesday.
New NKU president being named Wednesday
The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the 21-mile marker.
Man killed in crash on I-65 North near Henryville identified
Fred Hall will visit Washington, D.C. on Saturday thanks to the Honor Flight Kentucky...
WWII veteran from Kentucky set to visit Washington, D.C.