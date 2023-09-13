Contact Troubleshooters
Suspect in armed robbery spree arrested

Demarcus Deshon Page, 29, of Louisville, was taken into custody September 12, 2023, on six counts of robbery involving businesses over a three month period.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police have arrested a man they believe was involved in multiple robberies of businesses.

Demarcus Deshon Page, 29, of Louisville, was taken into custody September 12. He is charged with six counts of robbery. All of the robberies took place over the past three months.

According to his arrest report, Page took part in the following robberies:

  • June 12 – CVS, 6109 Bardstown Road,
  • June 15 – CVS, 5121 Antle Drive
  • August 26 – Quick Stop Liquors, 8116 Blue Lick Road
  • September 6 – Poplar Smoke & Vape, 7702 Preston Highway
  • September 10 – Kroger Fuel Center, 5001 Mud Lane
  • September 12 – Speedway, 8325 Preston Highway

The report states Page was recorded on surveillance video before, during and after the Speedway robbery.

Following his arrest, and after being given his Miranda rights, police say Page gave a statement admitting to his role in the robberies.

Page is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $200,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to next be in court on September 21.

