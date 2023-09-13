Suspect in armed robbery spree arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police have arrested a man they believe was involved in multiple robberies of businesses.

Demarcus Deshon Page, 29, of Louisville, was taken into custody September 12. He is charged with six counts of robbery. All of the robberies took place over the past three months.

According to his arrest report, Page took part in the following robberies:

June 12 – CVS, 6109 Bardstown Road,

June 15 – CVS, 5121 Antle Drive

August 26 – Quick Stop Liquors, 8116 Blue Lick Road

September 6 – Poplar Smoke & Vape, 7702 Preston Highway

September 10 – Kroger Fuel Center, 5001 Mud Lane

September 12 – Speedway, 8325 Preston Highway

The report states Page was recorded on surveillance video before, during and after the Speedway robbery.

Following his arrest, and after being given his Miranda rights, police say Page gave a statement admitting to his role in the robberies.

Page is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $200,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to next be in court on September 21.

